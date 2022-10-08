Annual chlorine burn-out starts Aug. 10

The annual chlorine conversion will begin in the City of Bowie water system on Aug. 10.

During this 30-day process, water customers may notice some minor odor and taste issues as the treatment system changes disinfectant.

The city’s water treatment plant uses a combination of ammonia and chlorine called chloramines for disinfection. Sutton explains over time those ingredients build up and it takes a change to straight chlorine to clear it out. At the end of 30 days the water should return to normal. Lines also will be flushed during this period.