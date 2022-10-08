The annual chlorine conversion will begin in the City of Bowie water system on Aug. 10.
During this 30-day process, water customers may notice some minor odor and taste issues as the treatment system changes disinfectant.
The city’s water treatment plant uses a combination of ammonia and chlorine called chloramines for disinfection. Sutton explains over time those ingredients build up and it takes a change to straight chlorine to clear it out. At the end of 30 days the water should return to normal. Lines also will be flushed during this period.
Annual chlorine burn-out starts Aug. 10
The annual chlorine conversion will begin in the City of Bowie water system on Aug. 10.
Leave a Reply