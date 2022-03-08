Bass Club has openings for upcoming season

In mid July the Red River High School Bass Club met to discuss the upcoming 2022-23 school year.

It was not only for the kids who will want to fish in the upcoming tournaments, but also adult boat captains who want sign-up as well.

A team is usually two youths and one boat captain. A team also can be just one youth fishing if the boat captain is a family member. If not, then there must be a boat observer.

People will need an email for the youth/captain/observer, but it can’t be the same one for more than one person, so people will have to make sure each person has an active email they check and can confirm via email and electronically sign their registration.

When registering as a school, the club is “Red River High School Bass Club.” The school is not in the system and to be registered in the club you have to choose the name.

This year the club is in the “West Division” that people also will have to select. There is a $60 fee per youth.

Tournaments for this school year include Possum Kingdom at Oct. 1, Hubbard Creek on Oct. 29, Granbury on Dec. 3, Brownwood on Feb. 18 and Whitney on March 11.

The regional tournament is scheduled for April 15 at Ray Roberts and the state meet at Sam Rayburn on May 20-21.

