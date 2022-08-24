Bowie ISD stops plans for new administration building; facilities committee forming

By BARBARA GREEN

The construction of a new administration building for Bowie Independent School District was halted by the board this past week, but the district will continue working with its architects and builders as a facilities committee is formed to develop plans and priorities.

Staff from Harper Perkins Architects and MF Litteken were finalizing a design and preparing bids for the admin. building. The new offices would have replaced the building that was damaged during the tornado a year and a half ago.

The business office and superintendent’s team moved to the second building behind the intermediate school after the storm. The new building was estimated to run about $2 million. It would have been located at the corner of Rock and Tarrant on the opposite corner of the junior high.

