Coronavirus has become ‘commonplace according to county health authority

By BARBARA GREEN

Montague County Health Authority Dr. Chance Dingler said this week testing positive and dealing with Coronavirus has become “commonplace” and in recent months has resulted in few hospital admissions.

The Mayo Clinic database for COVID cases shows on average daily cases at three in Montague County and the total number of cases since the pandemic began in March 2020 is at 5,116. The Texas Department of Health Services no longer tallies daily cases, but for 2020-22 the county statistics are at 4,231 confirmed cases, 675 probable cases and 130 fatalities.

In Texas the new confirmed cases total 6,837 with 48 newly reported fatalities as of Aug. 3. John Hopkins COVID database shows about 64.26% of Texans are fully vaccinated.

Dingler said earlier in the year, February and March, there were five people in the hospital with COVID, and now they have one in the hospital with another illness, but he also tested positive for COVID.

“A lot have tested positive recently, but their symptoms have been pretty benign and no one has been sick enough to be in the local hospital. Nationwide the BA.5 omicron is the main variant now, and we have not really seen people get that sick with it, maybe they feel bad a day or two,” explained the Nocona doctor.

“No one cares any more, it’s become commonplace,” added Dingler.

