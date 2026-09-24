Nocona City Council readies called meeting

The deadline to register in time to vote in the Nov. 3 elections is Oct. 5 and all applications must be received in the election’s office no later than 5 p.m. that day.

A voter can go online to the Texas Secretary of State’s office to check on your registration to make sure it is valid and up to day. To register complete an online voter registration application that is on the SOS webpage or the county elections page at co.montague.tx.us. After your fill in the required information, print, sign and mail or hand deliver it to the county election’s office in the courthouse annex at Montague.

Changes to your voter registration such as a new address can be done online.

Read the full story in your Thursday Bowie News.