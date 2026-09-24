Art of the Song showcasing art, live music

The Oct. 9-11 Art of the Song Music and Art Festival is gearing up for three days of art and entertainment in downtown Nocona.

The festival opens on Oct. 9 with a Chisholm Trail Art Association Preview Party from 5 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 9 in the H.J. Justin Building.

Come see all the entries for the adult show, which formally opens at 10 a.m. on Oct. 10. The Mind’s Eye will perform during the party.

Read the full story on all the festival activities in your Thursday Bowie News.