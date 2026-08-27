EDIBLES
Easy, restaurant-worthy meals for busy days
(Feature Impact) When life gets busy, your home should be a place of reprieve, not extra stress – and that includes your kitchen. If you’re juggling work, chores, errands, hobbies, studies, a social life, caretaking or the other million-and-one things keeping your schedule full right now, the idea of spending an hour putting together a home-cooked meal might sound exhausting or downright impossible.
In seasons like this, rather than waiting for a table at your favorite restaurant or standing in line for takeout, turn to quick, easy recipes that offer nutritional balance and don’t skimp on flavor. By using pre-seasoned Minute Rice Cups – like the new, crave-worthy Garlic Parmesan to satisfy comfort cravings and Veggie Stir-Fry that lets you enjoy the flavor of takeout without the wait – you can have a flavorful base for your meals ready in 1 minute. You won’t even have to pull out the rice cooker or go scrounging in the spice cabinet.
If you’re craving a savory, cheesy dinner, this high-protein Garlic Parmesan Rice and Shrimp Skillet, ready in only 6 minutes, is an ideal choice for busy home chefs searching for that elusive balance between simple and sophisticated. Plus, the recipe can easily be adapted to your household’s tastes; try tossing some spinach or chickpeas into the skillet or swapping the shrimp for chicken or tofu.
To enjoy takeout flavors without the trip, opt for this restaurant-inspired Egg Roll in a Bowl recipe. Savor the umami notes of soy sauce and enjoy the convenience of tender onions, carrots and peas mixed into the stir-fry rice cup that forms the base of your meal. The toppings are what give this recipe its deconstructed egg roll vibe: flavorful sauteed cabbage joins crunchy wonton strips and a protein of choice for a bowl that comes together in just 20 minutes.
For more meal ideas to keep you going when life is moving quickly, visit MinuteRice.com.
Garlic Parmesan Rice and Shrimp Skillet
Prep time: 1 minute
Cook time: 5 minutes
Servings: 1-2
- 1 Minute Garlic Parmesan Rice Cup
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 8 ounces large shrimp, peeled and deveined
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes
- 1 tablespoon fresh parsley, chopped
- lemon wedges, for garnish (optional)
- Heat rice according to package directions.
- In medium skillet, heat olive oil over medium heat. Add shrimp to skillet and cook until pink, about 3 minutes. Remove shrimp from skillet and set aside.
- In same skillet, add rice, lemon juice and red pepper flakes. Stir to combine and heat through, 1 minute. Return shrimp and stir to combine.
- Garnish with parsley. Squeeze lemon wedge over top, if desired, and serve.
Substitution: Use sauteed mushrooms or crispy tofu to make vegetarian.
Egg Roll in a Bowl
Prep time: 2 minutes
Cook time: 18 minutes
Servings: 2
- 1 Minute Veggie Stir-Fry Rice Cup
- 1/2 pound ground turkey or pork
- 1 cup coleslaw mix
- 1 garlic clove, minced
- 2 tablespoons soy sauce
- 1 teaspoon ginger, freshly grated
- 1/2 teaspoon sesame oil
- 1/2 cup fried wonton strips
- 2 tablespoons sweet and sour sauce
- Heat rice according to package directions.
- In large pan, cook meat over medium heat 10 minutes, or until browned and cooked through. Drain any excess grease.
- Add coleslaw, garlic, soy sauce, ginger and sesame oil to pan. Cook 8 minutes, or until coleslaw is softened. Add rice during final 4 minutes.
- Top with wonton strips, drizzle sweet and sour sauce and serve.
Tip: To add more vegetables, try mushrooms, bell peppers, snap peas or green onions. For extra spice, drizzle on sriracha or hot sauce of choice.
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EDIBLES
Convenient, crave-worthy school day recipes for kids
(Feature Impact) During the rush of back-to-school season, parents need quick, efficient options to encourage healthy foods for their families without fielding moans and groans. That means choosing simple recipes that feature nourishing fruits, vegetables, proteins and healthy fats while still boasting kid-approved textures and flavors.
Keeping high-quality fresh produce in your kitchen, like Dandy Celery from Duda Farm Fresh Foods, means you’ll be ready to whip up nutritious yet convenient lunches, after-school snacks and dinners at a moment’s notice.
This Ants on a Log Salad recipe is a deconstructed mix-and-eat twist on a classic childhood favorite, while the Quick-Pickled Celery and Egg Salad elevates traditional egg salad into a fresh, tangy filling for sandwiches and wraps. Both recipes are creamy, crunchy and craveable with a well-balanced mix of nutrients to satisfy the appetites of busy families.
“Healthy eating doesn’t have to be complicated,” said Nichole Towell, senior director of marketing and new product development at Duda Farm Fresh Foods. “During the busy back-to-school season, simple choices like keeping fresh celery on hand can make it easier to build wholesome snacks and meals throughout the week. Its crisp texture, refreshing taste and versatility make it a favorite for families looking for easy ways to add more vegetables to their day.”
Find more easy school-day recipe ideas at DudaFresh.com.
Ants on a Log Salad
Total time: 5 minutes
Servings: 1
- 1 apple, chopped
- 2 stalks Dandy Celery, chopped
- 3/4 cup non-dairy yogurt
- 2 tablespoons raisins
- 1 tablespoon peanut butter
- Chop apple and celery into small, evenly shaped, bite-sized pieces. Add apple and celery pieces, yogurt, raisins and peanut butter to jar and shake well to combine or mix together in bowl. Serve.
Quick-Pickled Celery and Egg Salad
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 10 minutes
Servings: 3
Quick-Pickled Celery:
- 1/3 cup hot water
- 2/3 cup white vinegar
- 1 tablespoon granulated sugar
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon whole peppercorns
- 1 1/2 cups sliced Dandy Celery, cut into 1/4-inch pieces (about 3 celery ribs)
- 1 sprig fresh dill
Egg Salad:
- 6 large eggs
- cold water
- 1/3 cup mayonnaise
- 1/3 cup chopped pickled celery
- 1 green onion, thinly sliced
- 1 teaspoon yellow mustard
- 1 teaspoon hot sauce
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh tarragon
- 1/4 teaspoon celery salt seasoning
- To make pickled celery: Use microwave or kettle to bring water to boil. Pour into large mason jar; add white vinegar, sugar, salt and peppercorns. Stir well to dissolve salt and sugar.
- Add celery and dill. Cover with lid and chill 1 hour to overnight.
- To make egg salad: Add eggs to medium saucepan and fill with cold water until eggs are covered. Over medium-high heat on stovetop, bring to boil. Turn off heat and cover with lid. Let sit 10 minutes. Drain and add eggs to bowl full of ice-cold water. Chill at least 10 minutes before peeling.
- Chop hardboiled eggs and add to mixing bowl. Add mayonnaise, pickled celery, green onion, mustard, hot sauce, tarragon and celery salt then stir to combine. Serve in sandwich or wrap, or with crackers.
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EDIBLES
Celebrate summer with homemade peach ice cream
(Feature Impact) Nothing screams summer more than ice cream – although sweet, juicy peaches are a close runner-up in the competition. For the ultimate seasonal celebration, combine the two fan favorites with this homemade Peach Ice Cream recipe.
Using ripe, succulent peaches will make this ice cream burst with natural sweetness, while the vanilla and brown sugar add extra richness and a hint of caramelized flavor. A little brightness and zing from the fresh lemon juice finishes off your bowl of refreshing summer goodness.
The recipe requires an ice cream maker, and you’ll need to freeze the bowl for 24 hours before you churn, so be sure to plan ahead. Once finished churning, you can serve it immediately or pop it in the freezer to enjoy during the next heat wave.
Find more summer dessert recipes at Culinary.net.
Peach Ice Cream
Recipe adapted from Stephie Cooks
Prep time: 25 minutes
Churning and freezing time: 5 hours, 30 minutes
Servings: 12 (makes 1 1/2 quarts)
- 4 cups fresh peaches, peeled and sliced (5-6 peaches)
- 1/2 cup granulated sugar
- 1 cup brown sugar
- 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
- 2 1/4 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 2 cups heavy cream
- Prior to churning: Freeze bowl of ice cream maker 24 hours.
- In large bowl, combine peaches, sugars, lemon juice and vanilla. Let sit 15 minutes, stirring occasionally, until sugars have dissolved and peaches are juicy.
- Place peach mixture in blender or food processor; pulse until peaches are broken down but not totally pureed. Add heavy cream; stir to combine.
- Pour mixture into airtight container and refrigerate 1-2 hours, or overnight.
- Use ice cream maker to churn mixture according to manufacturer’s instructions. Once churned, serve immediately for softer consistency or place in airtight, freezer-safe container and freeze 2-4 hours to harden before serving.
Photo courtesy of Unsplash
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EDIBLES
6 simple, fun school-day meals with minimal chaos
(Feature Impact) When it comes to planning lunches and dinners on busy school days, simplicity is the name of the game. Parents who are already juggling carpools, practices, errands and homework don’t need anything extra added to their plates while they’re trying to get food onto everyone else’s.
Choosing uncomplicated meal ideas like these back-to-school recipes lets you reclaim some precious time from the morning and evening chaos. Designed to fit seamlessly into your existing routines, the recipes are familiar, flexible and filling – and, perhaps most importantly, won’t keep you standing at the stove for hours. Make it easy for your loved ones with Healthy Family Project’s registered dietitian-approved meal ideas packed with the nutrition to keep your family fueled all day.
Visit HealthyFamilyProject.com to find more easy, family-friendly recipes for back-to-school season.
- Mandarin Chicken Rice Bowls – This fresh, fun dinner starts with a base of rice topped with juicy mandarin slices, savory chicken, fresh vegetables and a bright citrus dressing. Plus, it’s easily customizable to each family member’s tastes and preferences.
- Lemon Blueberry Pancake Lunchbox Bites – To make your kids’ eyes light up when they open their lunchboxes, opt for recipes that feel a little playful. These mini pancakes paired with colorful fruits definitely fit the bill, and they’re a great way to disguise nutritious ingredients like oats, eggs and bananas. Include a cup of yogurt on the side to make lunch dippable and interactive.
- Tomato Turkey Burger Bowls – Burger night gets a healthy twist in this creative recipe, which swaps a beef patty for lean ground turkey and oily French fries for roasted potato wedges while leaning into classic toppings like lettuce, tomatoes and pickles. If the kids still prefer their burgers as sandwiches instead of bowls, provide buns on the side so they can build their own.
- One-Pot Cheeseburger Mac – If just imagining a sink full of dishes makes you tired, that means it’s the kind of night for a one-pot dinner. Pasta, cheese, tomatoes and onions combine with your choice of protein for a hearty and satisfying comfort meal that might remind you of your own childhood.
- Greek Salad with Cucumbers, Tomatoes and Watermelon – Whether you pack them as a healthy school lunchbox side or serve as a refreshing after-school snack, these salad cups keep weekday flavors fresh and interesting. The combination of cucumbers, watermelon, tomatoes, feta and mint means your loved ones are getting fruits, veggies, protein and herbs all in one. For on-the-go enjoyment, remember to pack the dressing on the side.
- Easy Quesadilla Dippers – Cookie cutters aren’t just for cookies anymore. Eating is generally less of a battle for kids when their food is in fun shapes, so let them choose their star, heart, gingerbread man or dinosaur to make these quesadillas more craveable. Fillings are flexible, too: layer cheese with chicken, beans or cooked veggies of your choice then serve with a side of salsa or guacamole for dipping.
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