Grab-and-Go peanut butter and jelly oat bars for busy school days

(Feature Impact) Peanut butter and jelly is a childhood favorite for a reason. The combination of creamy peanut butter and sweet fruit has been familiar, comforting and easy to enjoy for generations.

Think beyond the traditional sandwich by turning those flavors into these snackable Peanut Butter and Jelly Oat Bars. With a texture somewhere between baked oatmeal and a soft granola bar, the bars are moist but hold together well, making them a tasty, healthy option to take on the go.

Naturally gluten-free, oats provide whole-grain carbohydrates and fiber to keep kids energized and satisfied, whether they’re grabbing bars for breakfast or adding them to their lunchboxes. Peanut butter contributes protein and healthy fats for nutritional balance, while bananas and jam increase the family’s daily fruit intake.

The recipe is forgiving, so feel free to experiment with extra mix-ins like flaxseed, hemp hearts or chopped nuts. To adapt it for nut allergies, swap in sunflower seed butter or a different alternative. Use whatever type of jam, preserves or fruit spread your family prefers.

Decorate the bars – and add a little extra sweetness – by drizzling on a Greek yogurt glaze and sprinkling colorful dried berries over the top.

Find more recipes for your family to enjoy throughout the school year at Culinary.net.

Peanut Butter and Jelly Oat Bars

Recipe adapted from Sally’s Baking Addiction

Prep time: 10 minutes

Bake time: 25 minutes

Servings: 16

1 cup mashed bananas (about 3 medium or 2 large)



1/2 cup creamy or crunchy peanut butter



1/4 cup brown sugar



1 egg



1/2 cup milk (or non-dairy milk of choice)



2 1/2 cups old-fashioned whole oats



1 teaspoon baking powder



1/2 teaspoon salt



1 teaspoon ground cinnamon



1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract



raspberry or strawberry jam, to taste

Greek Yogurt Topping (optional):



1/2 cup Greek yogurt



1/2 teaspoon vanilla



1/2 cup powdered sugar



freeze-dried raspberries or strawberries, to taste

Preheat oven to 350 F. Line 9-inch square baking pan with parchment paper, leaving enough overhang on sides to easily remove bars from pan. Set aside. In large bowl or stand mixer, mash bananas. On medium speed, whisk in peanut butter, brown sugar, egg, milk, oats, baking powder, salt, cinnamon and vanilla. Batter should be thick but still pourable. Pour mixture into prepared pan and use spoon or knife to swirl jam into batter. Bake 25-28 minutes, or until center is set. Remove from oven and cool at room temperature 30-60 minutes then refrigerate pan until chilled, about 1 hour. Lift parchment paper to remove bars from pan then cut into 16 equal squares. To make optional yogurt topping: In bowl, whisk yogurt, vanilla and powdered sugar until smooth. Refrigerate at least 30 minutes before drizzling on bars. Add dried fruits, as desired. Store leftover bars in airtight container and refrigerate up to 10 days.

Notes: Egg can be replaced with 1/4 cup unsweetened applesauce. Bars are difficult to cut before chilling.

SOURCE: Culinary.net