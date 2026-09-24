NEWS
County commissioners to meet on Sept. 28
Members of the Montague County Commissioner’s Court will meet at 9 a.m. on Sept. 28 in the courthouse annex.
The agenda opens with a report from members of the Montague Texas Extension Education Association on their activities this pat year. Jaxon Phipps also will be considered for appointment to the child welfare board.
An executive session is set for personnel matters related to the county jail. Any action would be back in open session.
Several budgetary items are on the agenda including a shortfall in the jail budget of $16,403.04 and a shortfall in the emergency management budget of $3,379.85. Line item budget adjustment for fiscal 2026 will be considered as the year comes to a close. The precinct four budget also will see an adjustment from machinery and equipment to personnel.
Other topics on Monday’s agenda will include: Order setting the term of the commissioner’s court; approval of the county clerk’s records’ management and records archive written plan for 2026-27 and notice of joint/general election for Nov. 3, along with agreements with the Cities of Bowie and Saint Jo and school districts in Forestburg and Gold-Burg to conduct their elections.
Five agreements will be offered: Interlocal participation agreement between the county and Texas Association of Counties CIRA program; licensing addendum between Kologik and the sheriff’s office, approve Federal Bureau of Investigation Criminal Justice Information Services Security addendum between Kologik and the sheriff’s office; interlocal agreement between the Clay County Sheriff’s office and the county sheriff for the Texas Law Enforcement Telecommunications System Access; and management control agreement between the sheriff’s office and Jessica Moster regarding the Texas Department of Public Safety and FBI Criminal Justice Information Systems.
NEWS
Nocona City Council readies called meeting
The Nocona City Council will meet in a called session at 8 a.m. on Sept. 30 at city hall.
An executive session is on the agenda listed as consultation with the city attorney for personnel matters regarding an officer or employee. Any action would be taken back in open session.
In regular agenda items, the council will consider closing the 100 block of East Oak for a street dance during Art of the Song, plus temporary closure of streets for the homecoming parade and pep rally.
A resolution approving Ben Van Wingerden making enhancements to the downtown city park through landscaping, lighting, seating and an enclosed gazebo at no cost to the city will be reviewed.
NEWS
Deadline to register to vote for the Nov. 3 election is Oct. 5
The deadline to register in time to vote in the Nov. 3 elections is Oct. 5 and all applications must be received in the election’s office no later than 5 p.m. that day.
A voter can go online to the Texas Secretary of State’s office to check on your registration to make sure it is valid and up to day. To register complete an online voter registration application that is on the SOS webpage or the county elections page at co.montague.tx.us. After your fill in the required information, print, sign and mail or hand deliver it to the county election’s office in the courthouse annex at Montague.
Changes to your voter registration such as a new address can be done online.
Read the full story in your Thursday Bowie News.
NEWS
BISD trustees approve purchase of 3 buses
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
Bowie Independent School District Trustees conducted a brief agenda of business Monday night that included approval of district improvement plans and the purchase of three new buses.
The board reviewed two quotes for a 77-passenger bus, a 47- and 53-passenger special education bus presented by Corey Hickey of the support services staff. The quotes came from International and Rush (Bluebird buses).
Hickey explained the district staff has been considering how to tackle this need and hoped repairs to bus 21 would help the fleet, however, as repairs proceed it was discovered the bus needs a new engine and at $43,000 and the age of the bus it was not worth the cost.
The last time BISD purchased buses was in 2022 using the TERP program that helps school districts purchase buses. Districts are hopeful that program may come back into play in the future.
Hickey said unfortunately a new bus costs about $50,000 more today than in 2022.
Read the full story in your Thursday Bowie News.
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