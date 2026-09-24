COUNTY LIFE
Fall home improvement helps with a seasonal refresh
As the seasons change it is time for a refresh before winter sets in. Get some ideas in the Fall Home Improvement section inside today’s Bowie News.
COUNTY LIFE
Art of the Song showcasing art, live music
The Oct. 9-11 Art of the Song Music and Art Festival is gearing up for three days of art and entertainment in downtown Nocona.
The festival opens on Oct. 9 with a Chisholm Trail Art Association Preview Party from 5 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 9 in the H.J. Justin Building.
Come see all the entries for the adult show, which formally opens at 10 a.m. on Oct. 10. The Mind’s Eye will perform during the party.
Read the full story on all the festival activities in your Thursday Bowie News.
COUNTY LIFE
Panthers crown homecoming royals
These girls were the homecoming queen senior nominees and class nominees. Pictured in the center with Queen Tatum Morman are: Hadleigh Moore, freshman; Layla Polk, senior; Francesca Voth, senior; Andrea Sanchez, senior; Katelyn Hacker, junior and Brylee Stewart, sophomore. The homecoming royalty was presented during last week’s homecoming game when Saint Jo played Forestburg winning 60-14. (Photo by JJ Johnson)
COUNTY LIFE
Chicken & Bread Sip welcoming nearly 30 merchants
More than 30 merchants and pop-up vendors will be participating in the Sip & Stroll With Me event that kicks off the 31st annual Chicken and Bread Days Heritage Festival Oct. 2-3.
Sip & Stroll invited guests to purchase an armband and collectible wine glass for $15 to enjoy refreshments at the participating merchants and pop-ups.
Merchants are asked to decorate in fall colors for a chance to win the prestigious people’s choice awards for their fall decorations. Hopefully it will entice Autumn weather to begin.
Read about all the Chicken and Bread Days activities in your Thursday Bowie News.
Trending
-
NEWS3 years ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS4 years ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS4 years ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS3 years ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS3 years ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
Show us something good9 years ago
Country music star children perform in Bowie
-
100th Birthday4 years ago
Looking back at the 1958 Centennial edition of The Bowie News
-
NEWS3 years ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death