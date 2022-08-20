Election filings end on Monday

With only a few days left for candidate filing in the Nov. 8 elections, several ballots remain vacant as prospects or incumbents wait until the last day on Aug. 22.

As of Friday, two people had filed for three Bowie City Council positions on the ballot. Councilor Kristi Bates filed for her precinct two place and Laura Sproles filed for precinct one. The places up for the vote are filled now by Laura Hefley, precinct one and Terry Gunter, precinct three. These are two-year terms.

Jeff Jackson filed for re-election to the Bowie Independent School District Board place three, along with Lee Hughes also an incumbent in place six running for the two-year unexpired term. A newcomer, David Kenton Dosch, in place four. Incumbent Trustee Daniel Deweber said he will not run.

Gold-Burg ISD has four places open on the ballot. Incumbents Raymond Rhyne, Brandy Hamilton and Adam Garcia have all filed. The remaining seat is presently filled by James Martin.

All four incumbents on the Prairie Valley School Board have filed: David Allan, Brant Carpenter, Cathy Goolsby and Ricky Roberts.

Forestburg ISD has four places on the ballot that are presently held by Charlie Lanier, Skip Mann, Billie Poirot and Joann Pople. On Friday

eight had filed for the races including all the incumbents plus Cody Wadsworth, Sandra Hensley, Fatima Esparza and Chris Jones.

No one has yet filed for the mayor’s race in the City of Saint Jo. Mayor Tom Weger has not filed and indicated in the spring he would not run.

Incumbent Councilors Leroy Voth and John Dunn have filed for re-election. They are joined by Colton Thomas.

The Saint Jo ISD will see two places open on the ballot with incumbents Mike Martin and Rodney Scwirczynski. No information was available on those filings.