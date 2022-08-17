Flavorful family favorites for hectic school nights

(Family Features) Once the homework is finished and long days in the classroom and at the office are drawing to a close, you’re likely to find hungry loved ones waiting near the kitchen. When busy school nights have you feeling like you’re pinched for time, turn to recipes that are easy to make yet still delicious to enjoy.

For a kid-friendly way to put veggies on the table, look no further than familiar favorites like tacos. These Pickled Beet Tacos put Aunt Nellie’s Sliced Pickled Beets at the center of the meal combined with seasoned black beans and a creamy avocado sauce for a dinner that takes less than an hour to prepare.

An added bonus: This simple recipe makes 10 servings, meaning you can rely on leftovers for lunches throughout the week or a second dinner on an evening when after-school activities leave little time for cooking.

If dinner plans call for a low-stress side dish or lighter meal, serve up Italian Pasta and Bean Salad that requires just 15 minutes of prep and a handful of flavorful ingredients like READ 3 Bean Salad. It’s a perfect complement for a variety of main courses from burgers and grilled chicken to sandwiches and beyond.

Visit auntnellies.com and readsalads.com to find more meal solutions for busy school nights.

Pickled Beet Tacos

Recipe courtesy of 40Aprons.com

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 25 minutes

Servings: 10

1 jar (16 ounces) Aunt Nellie’s Sliced Pickled Beets

Black Beans:

1 can (15 ounces) black beans, drained and rinsed

3 tablespoons water

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1 pinch salt

Quick Pickled Red Onions:

1 cup pickling liquid from Aunt Nellie’s Sliced Pickled Beets jar

1 small red onion, thinly sliced

Avocado Sauce:

2 ripe avocados

1 tablespoon lime juice

1 pinch salt

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

Tacos:

10 tortillas (8 inches)

fresh chopped cilantro (optional)

Drain beets; reserve liquid and set aside. To make black beans: In saucepan over medium-low heat, combine black beans, water, paprika, garlic powder, cumin and salt. Cook 5-6 minutes, or until warm; taste and adjust seasoning as desired. To make quick pickled red onions: In small pot over medium-low heat, heat reserved pickling liquid. Once simmering, add sliced red onion and cook 3 minutes. To make avocado sauce: In food processor or blender, pulse avocados, lime juice, salt and garlic powder until smooth. Assemble tacos by filling tortillas with sliced beets, black beans, pickled red onions, avocado sauce and cilantro, if desired.

Italian Pasta and Bean Salad

Prep time: 15 minutes

Servings: 6

2 cups uncooked rotini pasta

1/2 cup prepared pesto

1 can (15 ounces) READ 3 Bean Salad, drained

1 cup grape or cherry tomatoes, halved

3/4 cup fresh mozzarella bocconcini, cut in halves or quarters

1/4 cup toasted walnuts (optional)

1/4 cup (1 ounce) shredded fresh Parmesan cheese

Cook pasta according to package directions; drain and rinse under cold running water. In bowl, combine pesto with pasta to coat well. Combine pasta with drained bean salad. Stir in tomatoes and mozzarella; refrigerate. To serve, sprinkle walnuts and Parmesan cheese over top. Substitution: 3/4 cup mozzarella may be substituted for bocconcini.



SOURCE:

AuntNellie



readsalads