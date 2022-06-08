Forestburg rodeo on Aug. 12-13

The Biggest Little Rodeo in Texas is coming next week to coincide with Forestburg’s Watermelon Festival.

The Forestburg Rodeo is scheduled for Aug. 12-13. Mutton bustin’ begins both nights at 8 p.m. with the rodeo starting at 8:30 p.m.

The rodeo will be produced by the Dale Lyons and the Big L Rodeo Company and hosted by the Forestburg Riding Club.

Mutton bustin’ sign-ups will be anytime before the event starts at 8 p.m. and will cost $10 to enter.

Tickets for the event will cost $10 for adults and $8 for kids.

