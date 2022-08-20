Lady Rabbits lose home opener to Boyd 3-1

The Bowie Lady Rabbits hosted their first game on Tuesday playing a young but talented Boyd team that had given the team its only loss of the season a few days earlier.

The Lady Jackets won 3-1, coming back from losing the first set to convincingly win the next three sets.

The Lady Rabbits were hoping to get another shot at a Boyd team that prevented them from playing in the Burkburnett tournament championship game three days earlier. Bowie instead lost in two sets and ended up beating Vernon to finish third overall.

Boyd has regularly been rated in the top 10 teams in the state in 3A in recent years, but a new coach and a young inexperienced team means the team is as vulnerable as it has been.

Tournament results are not always respected since the games are played only to a best of three sets instead of the normal five. Teams are also right in the middle of having played several games that day or the previous day that wears on them physically and mentally more than the normally scheduled games.

The Lady Rabbits were hoping being fresh and at home would give them a better chance against the Lady Jackets.

The first set saw Bowie come out ready to play. It was competitive for the first 25 points as neither team built any sort of a substantial lead over the other.

The Lady Rabbits led 13-12, but a 4-1 run saw that lead blossom to 17-13.

Boyd came back to close the lead down to one or two points, but Bowie was able to close things out in control and playing well 25-22, taking a 1-0 lead.

Unfortunately, that would be the highlight for the Lady Rabbits.

After starting set two down before rallying to tie, the Lady Jackets took control and led 9-6. That lead grew and never got any closer for Bowie. Hitting errors and mistakes not present in the first set seemed to happen frequently and the energy was noticeably down for the Lady Rabbits.

Boyd easily won the set 25-17 to tie the score at 1-1.

Unfortunately, it was rinse and repeat for sets three and four that were scored 25-17 and 25-19. Bowie fell behind early and could never play as solid or with as much energy as it did in set one to make up any of the deficits.

