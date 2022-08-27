Lady Rabbits sweep Burkburnett

The Bowie Lady Rabbits returned from their second tournament to beat Burkburnett at home on Tuesday.

The Lady Rabbits won in straight sets against the Lady Bulldogs in a match the team controlled from start to the finish.

It was a quick night for Bowie with set score wins 25-13, 25-9 and 25-12.

Olivia Gill led the team with seven kills while also collecting two blocks. Gracie Duke added five kills while also collecting two blocks to lead the team.

Neely Price led the team with 12 assists, four aces and nine digs. Maddie Mandela was second with nine assists. She and Melanie Cantu also added three aces.

