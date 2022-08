ROAD CLOSED – City of Bowie Public Works Director Stony Lowrance said on Sunday afternoon a portion of Nelson near what used to be Kiwanis Park, was closed to Lamb Street due to a failing section of the roadway where the drainage ditch is located. This section of the street has been a problem area due to flooding for many years. The one block of Nelson to Lamb is closed and drivers should avoid this area.

Nelson to Lamb has been closed due to a failure in the road caused by drainage issues. (Photo by Barbara Green)