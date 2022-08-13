Volleyball Roundup

Bowie

The Bowie Lady Rabbits kept the good times going with their second win of the season on Tuesday night against Alvord.

The Lady Rabbits swept the Lady Bulldogs in straight sets, with only the first set being competitive at all.

Bowie scraped by with a narrow 25-23 win in the first set. After getting that out of the way, the Lady Rabbits dominated the second set winning 25-8 and the third set winning 25-15.

Olivia Gill led the team with eight kills while Ziba Robbins and Caylin Johns was second with four kills each. Neely Price had a team high 12 assists while Maddie Mandela was second with nine.

Jojo Villarreal along with Price and Robbins each had two aces to lead the team from the service line.

It was the second win in as many days after sweeping Archer City the previous night as well.

The team will get a better test heading into this weekend’s first tournament at Burkburnett to cap off the first week of competition.

Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Lady Panthers played three games on Monday and Tuesday night to begin their season.

They came out as winners in all three against Perrin-Whitt, Hirchi and Vernon Northside.

Monday’s game to start the season was against the Lady Pirates at Perrin-Whitt. The Lady Panthers won in straight sets, but the first two sets were close with scores 25-20 and 25-23. The third set saw Saint Jo win a bit easier 25-15 to close out the match.

The Lady Panthers next traveled to Vernon Northside where they also played Hirschi. Despite the Lady Huskies being several classifications bigger, Saint Jo won easily in straight sets with scores 25-12, 25-7 and 25-15.

The host Lady Indians proved to be more of a challenge and gave Saint Jo its first adversity of the season.

The Lady Panthers won a competitive first set 25-22 before easily winning set two 25-16 to go up 2-0. Unlike earlier games, Vernon Northside was not going to go down quietly.

The Lady Indians won the next two games in dominating fashion with scores 25-14 and 25-12 to force a fifth and final set.

Despite having lost all momentum, the Lady Panthers dug deep and turned their fortunes around, winning set five 15-9 to escape with the win.

Gold-Burg

The Gold-Burg Lady Bears lost their opening game at home on Tuesday against Wichita Christian.

The Lady Stars won in straight sets against the Lady Bears with scores being 25-7, 25-12 and 25-13.

It was a tough first match for Gold-Burg to have as the team fills in for some talented graduated players and existing players stepping up into bigger roles.

Prairie Valley

The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs opened their season on Tuesday at Perrin-Whitt.

The Lady Pirates came out on top after four sets, with only the first and last sets being competitive.

The Lady Bulldogs were able to come out on top in the first set winning 25-22. After that though, Perrin-Whitt dominated sets two and three winning 25-14 and 25-12.

Needing to win set four, Prairie Valley turned the momentum around and battled close.

It went into extra points, but unfortunately the Lady Pirates were barely able to come out on top 28-26 to close out the match.

