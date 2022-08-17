Volleyball Roundup

Nocona

Nocona had an up and down first tournament last weekend playing in the Cool in Boomtown tournament in Burkburnett.

The Lady Indians ended up going 3-3 overall and finishing runners-up in the consolation title of the gold bracket.

Nocona did not get off to the best start during pool play. The Lady Indians lost to Windthorst 25-14, 25-14. The team rebounded with wins against City View (25-13, 25-9) and Pampa (25-21, 25-19) to close out the day 2-1. Nocona finished second in its pool to earn a spot in the gold bracket on Saturday.

The Lady Indians had another bad start in the morning, losing to Boyd. They rebounded to beat Bridgeport to earn a spot in the consolation title game. It was there Nocona got a rematch with Windthorst.

Unfortunately, it was similar to the first game. The Lady Trojans won 25-15, 25-15 to win the title.

Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Lady Panthers won the consolation title in the gold bracket at their first tournament in Chico last weekend.

The Lady Panthers went 4-2 overall, with their two losses coming against teams that ended up playing in the tournament’s championship game.

One of those was S&S Consolidated who Saint Jo played to start off the tournament in pool play. The Lady Rams won 25-22 and 25-14.

The Lady Panthers rebounded with straight set wins against Newcastle (25-22, 25-18) and against Chico JV (25-11, 25-17). After going 2-1 in pool play, Saint Jo played in the gold bracket.

Unfortunately like in pool play, the Lady Panthers drew a tough team that would eventually play in the title game. Decatur Victory won 25-20 and 25-14 to send Saint Jo to the consolation side of the bracket.

It was there the Lady Panthers would beat Bowie JV 25-15, 25-19 to get to the consolation title game playing tournament host Chico.

It was a back and forth match as Saint Jo won the first set 25-20. The Lady Dragons won the second set 25-16 to force a third and final set. The Lady Panthers closed things out 15-9 to win the match and earn the title.

Gold-Burg

The Gold-Burg Lady Bears won the silver bracket championship in their first tournament at Bryson last weekend.

The Lady Bears went 3-2 overall, rebounding after a rough pool play.

Gold-Burg first played tournament host Bryson and lost 25-12, 25-9. This sparked a change in tactics as Coach Cheryl Cromleigh made adjustments to her rotation to help with coverage.

It paid off in the Lady Bears’ next match with a win against Community Christian coming with scores of 25-14, 25-8. Unfortunately, it did not go Gold-Burg’s way playing against Jacksboro, with the Lady Tigers winning 25-13, 25-18.

The 1-2 record meant the Lady Bears were sent to the silver bracket. There Gold-Burg dominated Bryson’s JV team 25-5, 25-8 to reach the championship game.

Playing Community Christian again, the Lady Bears dominated set one 25-8 and just held on to win set two 25-22 to win the match and the championship.

Prairie Valley

The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs had an up and down first tournament at Chico this past weekend.

The Lady Bulldogs went 2-3 overall with wins coming in pools before struggling against some bigger schools.

Prairie Valley first beat Southwest in a three set back and forth match. The Lady Bulldogs won the first set 25-18 before losing set two 25-15. They came back to win set three 15-8.

The second game against Victory did not go well from beginning to end. Prairie Valley lost by the scores 25-9 and 25-6.

The Lady Bulldogs bounced back playing against Graham JV. After losing the first set 25-22, Prairie Valley won the next two sets that were both closely contested with scores 27-25 and 15-12.

Going into bracket play, the Lady Bulldogs were matched up against S&S Consolidated where the Lady Rams won with scores 25-11 and 25-17.

That sent Prairie Valley to the consolation side of the bracket where it played Chico. The Lady Dragons won both sets in the match 25-17, 25-18 to end the Lady Bulldogs tournament.

Forestburg

The Forestburg Lady Horns got their first official games going at Chico’s tournament last weekend.

While there were some highlights, it was a tough first outing for the Lady Horns.

Pool play scores and results were not available. In bracket play Forestburg lost to Chillicothe by the scores 25-14, 25-16. The Lady Horns bounced back playing against Southwest.

The teams traded scores 25-20 in the first two sets to enter a third and final set.

It was back and forth throughout, but the Lady Horns were able to come out on top 15-13.

Forestburg then played Graham JV and lost both sets by scores 25-15 and 25-13.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.