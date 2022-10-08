Volunteers prepare for Clear the Shelter

Friends of the Bowie Animal Shelter and ShelterHearts will take part in National Clear the Shelters Day on Aug. 20 with an array of activities to help pet owners and fundraising.

On the day all pet adoption fees will be waived. If you are thinking about adopting an animal, this would be a great opportunity.

Cross Timbers Veterinary Clinic will offer low-cost vaccines from 8 a.m. to noon on Aug. 20. Microchipping for pets will be available for $15.

There will be prize drawings for several great items including a hammock, ice chest and gifts cards valued at more than $100. A wonderful selection of items will be up for bid in a silent auction, along with a bake sale and door prizes.

Stop in to see what the shelter volunteers do. The fundraising goal is $2,000 for various projects around the shelter. Follow the Friends of the Shelter Facebook page for updates on prizes.