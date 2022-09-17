The Reno BMX Racing team based out of Bowie had several of its members place well at the Texas State Championships in Desoto back on Aug. 26-28.
Overall, the team had eight of its local members compete, including several who walked away with medals and a prestigious plate.
Jacelyn Reno won first in the 17-20 women’s expert and cruiser class. She was joined by Wesley Burnanaphan who won first in the 36-40 cruiser class.
Brady Reno got third in the 26-35 expert class and Arley Burnaphan also got third in the 9 novice class. Other results included Emmett Ackerman placing seventh in the 7 novice class.
Some state qualifiers included Kayselin Smith in the 7 novice class, River Crittenden in the 5 and under novice class and Easton Ward in the 9 intermediate class.
This weekend the club goes back to Desoto to compete in the Gold Cup Championships which is a regional race.
BMX racers compete at state championship
The Reno BMX Racing team based out of Bowie had several of its members place well at the Texas State Championships in Desoto back on Aug. 26-28.
Leave a Reply