Bowie City Council meets, CM asks to update contract

An executive session to discuss the employment, evaluation and duties of City Manager Bert Cunningham is slated for the 6 p.m. Sept. 12 meeting of the city council.

Cunningham said his original two-year contract has expired, and he would like to have a new one in place. In April he marked his fourth anniversary as city manager.

The council will continue its financial activities Monday as the second reading of the budget ordinance is considered, along with the first reading of the one setting the tax rate.

The budget is proposed at $9,546,613 for the general fund and $11,516,160 for the utility fund. The proposed tax rate is .5430 cents per $100 in property value, which is slightly lower than the 2021 rate of .54470 cents.

With no contested races the council is expected to cancel the Nov. 8 elections.

Other topics include a grant application for the Bowie Police Shield Grant; an ordinance amending the 2021-22 budget; and a recommendation from the parks board to buy 150 community center banquet chairs.