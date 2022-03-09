Bowie ISD approves lower tax rate, adopts budget for 2022-23

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

The 2022-23 budget for the Bowie Independent School District was adopted by the board of trustees in a called meeting early Wednesday morning.

The 2022 tax rate also was approved, along with the new salary schedule, committed fund balance and an amendment for the 2021-22 budget to handle the final year’s bills.

Due to higher property values this year, the district’s tax maintenance and operation tax rate went down which was a common trend across Montague County. BISD had certified values of $1,185,002,092 for 2022, up from the $1,043,768,174 last year.

The 2022 rate is $1.03460 per $100 in property value, which is .0893 cents lower than the 2021 rate of $1.1239. The new rate was the voter-approval rate, which is the highest rate the district can adopt before requiring voter approval in an election.

The maintenance and operation rate is .85460 cents reduced from the .94390 last year. The debt service rate remains at .18 cents. BISD has $18,470,000 in outstanding bonded indebtedness.

Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.