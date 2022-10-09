Commissioners to consider repairs to sheriff’s office, jail roof

Montague County Commissioner’s Court will meet at 9 a.m. Sept. 12 to consider a variety of topics from replacing the roof of the sheriff’s office and jail to election agreements for November.

Commissioners will discuss going out for bids on the SO and jail roof project.

Election Administrator Ginger Wall will present joint election agreements with the City of Saint Jo, Bowie, Forestburg and Saint Jo Independent School Districts for the November elections.

The court will review a lease for the site of broadband facilities between the county and Comcell.

Other interlocal agreements up for action are between the sheriff’s office and Hall county for the Texas Law Enforcement Telecommunications System Access and renewal of one with Denton County to house its inmates in the Montague County Jail.

The 2022-23 county clerk records management and archive yearly plans will be examined. The court will accept a proclamation for October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Other topics on Monday’s agenda will include: Budget adjustment from non-departmental utility for election computer and training for $5,097; distribution of unclaimed property capital credits funds; set up payroll deductions for AFLAC; reappoint Michael Smith to the board of directors of the Nortex Housing Finance Corporation; consider burn ban signs and approve replat in precinct two at Eagle Landing.