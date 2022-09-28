Court splits on buying a new chip spreader using ARPA funds

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

Discussions got a bit heated between the Montague County Commissioners Monday as two members pitched buying a brand new county chip spreader at more than $400,000 and paying for it from federal COVID funds.

The court was short one member as Commissioner Roy Darden was out for hand surgery.

Commissioner Mark Murphey broached the idea explaining he had done a lot of research and looked at prices that have gone up significantly from just two years ago. At a cost of more than $415,000 today, he suggested using part of the American Rescue Plan Funds, which did not go over well with Commissioner Bob Langford.

