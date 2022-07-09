Football Roundup

Nocona

The Nocona Indians dominated Quanah at home on Friday night to pick up their second win of the season.

Nocona won 28-6, with Quanah’s only score coming midway through the fourth quarter.

Quarterback Brady McCasland found Bodie Davis twice for touchdown passes of 61 and 14 yards in the first half. The defense also scored as Charlie Fuller scooped up a fumble and returned it for a touchdown to put Nocona up 20-0 at halftime.

Nocona added one more score midway through the third quarter as McCasland threw a jump ball up to Luke Fuller for a 20-yard touchdown catch to put the team up 28-0.

From there, Nocona coasted to the victory despite Quanah avoiding the shutout with a 22-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter.

Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Panthers again overcame a slow first quarter start before blowing out Fannindel on Thursday night.

The Panthers won 60-12 and by mercy rule in the fourth quarter.

Saint Jo scored first after getting a stop on defense as Blaine Penaluna scored on a short run. After the teams traded interceptions the Falcons scored on a short run on fourth down to cut the lead to 8-6 heading into the second quarter.

After trading turnover on downs, the Panthers scored on another drive with Penaluna capping it off with another short touchdown run. After a stop on defense, Saint Jo scored on its first offensive play as Matthew Butler-Everson completed a pass to Dylan Brockman for a 43-yard touchdown to make it 22-6 heading into halftime.

The Panthers scored on both of their drives in the third quarter. Butler-Everson threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Lee Yeley and later hooked up with Brockman again, this time from 54-yards out to make it 38-6.

The Falcons scored on their next drive as a player got loose for a 39-yard run on fourth down to cut the lead to 38-12.

The fourth quarter started with Saint Jo’s Caleb Workman scoring on a short touchdown run. After another stop on defense, Butler-Everson then found Devin Stewart for a 24-yard touchdown pass.

The Panther defense got one more stop before Yeley ended the game by scoring on a 32-yard run to make the final score 60-12.

Forestburg

The Forestburg Longhorns lost a tough game at Wichita Christian on Friday night.

The Stars won 35-13, though it was a one-score game for three quarters.

Early on both teams struggled to move the ball. Christian scored on a short run midway through the first quarter to take an 8-0 lead.

The Longhorns answered back early in the second quarter. Jeremiah Perez recovered a fumble on defense before Jesus Sanchez found Nathan Payne for an 18-yard touchdown pass to cut the lead to 8-7.

Unfortunately, the Stars got loose for a 35-yard touchdown run to up their lead to 15-7. Forestburg had a shot to tie the score driving to the red zone, but failed to come away with any points before halftime.

The Longhorns again drove down to the red zone, but turned the ball over with an interception.

Christian almost scored on the ensuing drive, when a pass was completed to an open receiver.

Perez ran him down and forced a fumble and recovered in the end zone for a touchback.

Perez then would get loose for a 55-yard touchdown run to start the fourth quarter, cutting the lead to 15-13. It was short-lived though.

On the ensuing kickoff, the onside kick was not only recovered by the Stars but returned for a touchdown to put them up 21-13.

Christian then got a stop on defense deep in Forestburg territory and turned it into points on a short touchdown run on fourth down to up the lead to 27-13.

The same cycle happened again for Christian to score one more time before the final whistle as the Stars won 35-13.

Gold-Burg

The Gold-Burg Bears lost a tough game to Cherokee on Thursday night.

The Indians won 65-19 after a half of football due to the mercy rule.

It was a game where the Bears were not their sharpest which allowed Cherokee opportunities which it took advantage of. All of a sudden with Gold-Burg down big, things just continued to snowball in a worse direction.

“It’s pretty much a broken record the last two weeks,” Coach Brady Hibbitts said. “It’s not them winning the game, its us giving them the game. There were three or four times we got inside the 20 and something wrong would happen. Us not playing sound football.”