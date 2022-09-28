Jackrabbits lose homecoming 49-22

The Bowie Jackrabbits had a disappointing homecoming in their game against Childress.

The Jackrabbits remained winless as the Bobcats won 49-22.

Bowie has had tough opponents every week, but with Childress coming in with a 1-3 record the Jackrabbits hoped it could send the crowd home happy.

It was not a good start as the Bobcats quickly forced a three and out on defense and scored on a 31-yard pass right after to take a 6-0 lead.

After some back and forth the Jackrabbits answered on offense as quarterback Brody Armstrong threw a jump ball to Brycen Park in the end zone for a 21-yard touchdown. The two-point conversion put Bowie up 8-6.

It did not last long as Childress’ first offensive play saw running back Dareon Mathis go 44 yards for a touchdown. It put the Bobcats back on top 12-8 heading into the second quarter.

Bowie’s next drive came to an end on a turnover as Childress intercepted a pass on its own 38-yard line. The Bobcats took advantage, marching down field and scoring on a short run to go up 19-8.

The Jackrabbits responded on their next drive as Armstrong scrambled right and found open turf as he scored on a 13-yard run to cut the lead to 19-14.

Unfortunately, Bowie could not take that good momentum into halftime. A busted coverage in the secondary allowed Childress to hit on a wide open 49-yard pass to make the score 26-14.

With 4:16 left before halftime, the Jackrabbits tried to get one last score. Bowie moved the ball into Childress territory, but unfortunately turned the ball over on downs at the Bobcats 20-yard line in the final minute.

The Jackrabbit defense got a stop to start the third quarter, but unfortunately the offense coughed up the ball on a fumble at their own 39-yard line. The defense held again, but after another unsuccessful drive from Bowie’s offense the team punted the ball away and let Childress return the ball from around midfield to the Jackrabbit’s 15-yard line.

Shortly later the Bobcats found the end zone on a short run to make it 4:34.

Bowie was backed up on its next offensive drive and again was forced to punt from its own territory. A high snap allowed the Bobcats time to get pressure on the Jackrabbit punter who shanked the kick out of bounds after about 10 yards.

With another short field, Childress again would score on a short run a few plays later to make it 40-14 heading into the fourth quarter.

The Jackrabbit offense continued to struggle as they turned the ball over on downs at their own 25-yard line giving the Bobcats another short field. Thankfully, the defense put together a great red zone stand and forced Childress to kick a short field goal to make it 43-14.

Things continued to go wrong for Bowie’s offense as it fumbled the ball away again at midfield. Immediately afterwards, another blown coverage in the Jackrabbit secondary allowed the Bobcats to complete a 51-yard touchdown pass to go up 49-14.

The Bowie offense put enough good things together on its next drive to drive down to the red zone where Armstrong found running back Matthew McCarty for a 3-yard touchdown pass. The two-point conversion made the final score 49-22.

