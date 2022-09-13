July 11, 1949 – September 8, 2022

NOCONA – Joe Bullock, 73, died on Sept. 8, 2022 at his home.

Bullock was born on July 11, 1949 in Renner, TX to William and Callie McDermon Bullock. He worked in industrial painting and as an offshore oil supervisor most of his life.

He married Beverly Miles on Jan. 7, 1995 in Gatesville, TX. He was a combat veteran in the United States Marine Corps who served in Vietnam.

Bullock is preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Jeanine Cushman, Donna Colinsworth and Charlotte Spencer.

He is survived by his wife, Beverly Bullock, Nocona; son, Brad Bullock, Bossier City, LA; sisters, Deberah Bramblitt, Bowie and Mary Lee Acker, Broken Bow, OK; brother, Wendell Bullock, New Orleans, LA; three grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.

Arrangements entrusted to Jerry Woods Funeral Home in Nocona.