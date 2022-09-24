Lady Rabbits win at City View

The Bowie Lady Rabbits won their third district game playing at City View on Tuesday night.

The Lady Rabbits got it done in four sets again 3-1 playing against an athletic Lady Mustang team.

Bowie came in confident after finishing its first week of district play 2-0 with one-sided wins against Henrietta and Jacksboro.

City View started off district losing to state-ranked Holliday in straight sets, but had pulled out back-to-back five-set wins against district newcomers Vernon and Iowa Park.

The first set was back and forth with neither team able to get more than a two point lead in the first 40 points. With the score tied at 20-20, the Lady Rabbits were able to close out the set on a 5-1 run to win the set 25-21 and go up 1-0.

Set two started out as more of the same close action as the score was tied at 10-10. City View would then go on a 10-3 run to open up a 20-13 lead. The Lady Rabbits could not come back as the Lady Mustangs closed out the set strong, winning 25-16 and tying the score at 1-1.

Set three saw Bowie bounce back in a good way, taking a lead right from the start and just growing it for most of the set. The Lady Rabbits lead went from 11-4 and after an even 22 points it stood at 22-13.

City View then made a late run that made the final score respectable, but the Lady Rabbits closed it out winning 25-20 to take a 2-1 lead.

Not wanting to give the Lady Mustangs hope for playing in their third straight five-set match, Bowie closed out the fourth set with its best showing of the match.

The dominance from the previous set came through in the opening points and this time never let up.

There was no last gasp for City View as the Lady Rabbits closed out the match with little suspense, winning the most one-sided set of the match 25-13 to make it 3-1.

