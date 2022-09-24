Nelson Street repairs top council agenda

The Bowie City Council will consider an engineering firm to design repairs for Nelson Street.

An agreement with Hayter Engineering for professional services on the Nelson Street culvert replacement will be examined in the 6 p.m. Sept. 26 meeting.

A block of Nelson Street at Mill was closed on Aug. 21 as a section of the street collapsed. This occurred after more than five inches of rain fell.

The problem of drainage at Nelson and Mill is not new and has been an ongoing problem that only has continued to grow. The large culverts going under Nelson from the park have rusted out and the street is sinking without any support.

Preliminary estimates put the repairs to this area of Nelson at nearly $2 million.

City Manager Bert Cunningham will report on the grant writing training program, information from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, electric vehicle charging, electric grant application and the Ussery Street sewer line.

The remainder of the agenda is old business: Second reading for the tax rate, cancelling the election and a final 2021-22 budget amendment.