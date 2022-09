Bowie ISD unveiled its new school bus late this past week that features the wrap that showcases the fighting Bowie Jackrabbit. The new 42-seat bus is one of three new buses that have arrived. The district has plans in the new budget to purchase one more wrapped bus if the funds are available.

The interior of the new wrapped school bus that seats 42, has extra storage and places to plug in and charge electronics. (photos by Barbara Green)