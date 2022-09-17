Nocona cross country teams run at Lipan

The Nocona cross country teams competed at Lipan on Wednesday and ran well against good competition.

The boy’s team finished fourth overall while the girl’s team finished seventh.

The Indians’ team was led by Freddy Duran who finished 16th overall with a time of 18:58.

Alex Stephens was not far behind finishing 20th. The top five runners for the team included Ivan Hernandez (29th), Claudio Segura (31st) and Walker Murphey (38th).

The Lady Indians were paced by Bayler Smith who finished fifth overall with a time of 13:07.

The top five runners for Nocona included Melissa Segura (42nd), Jolie Rose (45th), Jayce Rose (49th) and Reagan Phipps (63rd).

The Nocona team’s next meet is scheduled for Sept. 21 at the Wyatt Dickerson Invitational at Alvord High School.

Results for all Nocona High school runners are in the weekend edition of the Bowie News.