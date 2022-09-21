Nocona wins at Bryson 3-1

The Nocona Lady Indians played at Bryson on Friday night.

The Lady Indians bounced back from a competitive first set to win the next three against the Cowgirls.

Bryson won the first set 25-22 in the hopes to pull an upset against the bigger Nocona team. The Lady Indians came back strong, winning set two 25-14, set three 25-17 and set four 25-12 to show who the better team was.

Skyler Smith led the team with 16 kills and nine digs and was second in assists with 20. Megyn Meekins had a team high 23 assists and three service aces to go along with 13 kills.

Olivia Six led the team with two blocks and Kaygan Stone had eight digs.

