March 4, 1950 – September 10, 2022

VASHTI – Ole Lynn Butler, 72, went home to be with the Lord on Sept. 10, 2022, with his wife and children by his side after a long battle with cancer, in Wichita Falls.

The family received friends from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 12, at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. A funeral service was at 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 13, at the Vashti Baptist Church, officiated by Pastor Greg Fletcher.

Ole was born March 4, 1950 in Elk City, OK to E.T. “Travis” and Lillie Simpson Butler. He graduated from Bellevue High School in 1968. He joined the United States Army in August 1968, and served his country in Vietnam. Ole married his high school sweetheart, Nancy Liggett on June 21, 1969. He worked throughout his life as a herdsman and farmer.

Ole will be remembered by his loved ones for his willingness to help others, his funny stories and his love for Jesus. Ole’s favorite verse was Jeremiah 33:3, ”Call unto me, and I will answer thee and show thee great and might things that thou knowest not.” We have peace that Ole is with the angels and his Savior.

He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Layton Butler, Karen Cox and Logan McGill.

Ole is survived by his wife of 53 years, Nancy Butler, Vashti; children, Twyla Terry and husband, Jimmy, Vashti, Tammara Alarcon and husband, Manny, San Antonio and Twain Butler and wife, Misty, Yukon, OK; grandchildren, Tyler Terry and wife, Alicia; Trey Terry, Travis Terry and wife, Abigail, Kasey Thomas and husband, Matthew, Gabriel Alarcon, Alex Alarcon, Bailey Butler, Braelyn Butler and Jaxon Butler; great-grandchildren, Kaylah, Zion, Parker and Archer Terry; sister, Kristi Bates and husband, Tom, Bowie; brother, Mike Butler and wife, Carrie, El Dorado, OK; brothers-in-law, Elwyn Liggett, Vashti and Kenneth and wife, Sandra Liggett, Vashti; several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends and neighbors.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made in honor of Ole, to God’s Table at 505 Strong St. Bowie, TX 76230.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

