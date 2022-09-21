Sheriff’s staff investigating death of man from possible fall at Rednecks with Paychecks

Montague County Sheriff investigators are investigating an “unattended death” at Rednecks with Paychecks outside Saint Jo that was reported on Saturday.

Chief Deputy Jack Lawson said the sheriff’s office was called at 8:58 p.m. on Sept. 17 by an EMS staffer who was on site when the body was discovered.

When deputies arrived they found a male subject lying on the ground at the bottom of a steep, rocky hill toward the back of the property that did not appear to be heavily traveled.

“The apparent cause of death is a head injury, but we had two investigators at the autopsy on Monday and will await those results,” said Lawson. “The man may have tried to walk the hill to see if he could drive down it and then may have fallen.”

