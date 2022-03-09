Volleyball Roundup

Nocona

The Nocona Lady Indians hosted Pottsboro at home on Tuesday night.

The Lady Indians won a tight match against the Lady Cardinals in four sets.

Nocona was hoping to keep some good momentum going following a fourth place finish at its hosted tournament.

Each set was competitive as the Lady Indians won with scores 25-21, 20-25, 25-20 and 25-22. Skyler Smith led the way for Nocona with 20 kills in the match.

The Lady Indians are next scheduled to host Burkburnett at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 6.

Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Lady Panthers wrecked Savoy on Tuesday night at home.

The Lady Panthers won in straight sets against a Lady Cardinals team they just overpowered in every way.

With the set scores being 25-8, 25-2 and 25-13, Saint Jo was just miles better than Savoy that night.

The young team will look to keep that going with a 10 a.m. start to Sept. 3 game against Petrolia at home.

Forestburg

The Forestburg Lady Horns won an easy home on Tuesday night against a young Ector team.

The Lady Horns won in straight sets with little trouble against the overwhelmed Lady Eagles.

Forestburg won with set scores being 25-15, 25-10 and 25-13 on the strength of its serving and net play.

Justynne Roller led the team with eight service aces. Reagan Ladewig had a team high five kills and Allie Cisneros had four digs.

Coach Kayla Firth liked how her team worked together and supported each other on the court.

The Lady Horns are next scheduled to play at 5 p.m. on Sept. 6 at Savoy.

Prairie Valley

The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs lost a tough match on Tuesday at 2A Alvord.

Alvord won in straight sets against Prairie Valley with the set scores being 25-14, 25-12 and 25-18.

Despite facing a playoff 2A team, there were some highlights to note for Coach Amanda Aldriedge.

She felt Kai Cearley had several great sets to Linzie Priddy throughout the match that the team was able to rally behind instead of just laying down against the bigger team.

Prairie Valley is next scheduled to play at 6 p.m. on Sept. 6 at Valley View.