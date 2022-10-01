1A district preview race ran at Midway

All of the 1A local schools competed at Midway on Wednesday in the last cross country meet before district.

It was a good preview of what is to come next week as the only school that was not there was district favorite Slidell.

The Saint Jo boy’s team had the best day as a team finishing second overall. Collin Thomas was the Panthers top runner finishing eighth overall with a time of 18:55.

The Bellevue girl’s team was the next best team finishing fourth. The Lady Eagles were tied with Quanah for third place, but unfortunately the tiebreaker that looks at sixth runner went to the Lady Indians. Grace Martin led Bellevue finishing third overall with a time of 13:40.

Both Prairie Valley teams finished fifth overall.

The Lady Bulldogs top runner was Linzie Priddy who finished eighth overall with a time of 14:12.

For the Bulldog boy’s team, Tyler Winkler returned from an injury to lead them finishing 11th overall with a time of 19:48.

The next best finishing team was the Gold-Burg boy’s team finishing sixth. The Bears top runner was Isaac Renteria who finished third overall with a time of 17:22.

After them was the Bellevue boy’s team in seventh place. The Eagles top runner was Jayson Gill who finished 20th with a time of 21:03.

The Gold-Burg girl’s team finished eighth overall in its race. Ollie Gaston led the Lady Bears finishing fourth overall with a time of 13:46.

There were some individual runners in the girls race who did not have a full team to run with. From Saint Jo, Kaycee Clark finished 29th with a time of 16:36. Right behind her was Forestburg’s Justynne Roller in 30th place with a time of 16:39.

The district meet is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Oct. 12 at Midway High School in Henrietta.

To see results for all of the high school runners from Saint Jo, Forestburg, Prairie Valley, Gold-Burg and Bellevue pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.