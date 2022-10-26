All-you-can-eat breakfast this Saturday

Start your day off right at the Bowie Senior Citizens Center All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast from 7-10 a.m. on Oct. 29 at 501 Pelham.

Enjoy biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, pancakes and hash browns, plus coffee, tea or orange juice. Cost is $10 for adults and children under 12, $5. Funds support the Meals on Wheels program.