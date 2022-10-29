Bowie boy’s finish 20th

The Bowie Jackrabbit boy’s cross country team ran its final race at the regional meet in Lubbock on Tuesday.

The Jackrabbit team finished 20th overall out of 24 teams in a massive race that featured 170 runners.

Lone senior Nathan Rodgers was the team’s top runner in his final high school cross country race. He finished 32nd overall with a time of 18:00.

Bowie’s top five runners included James Fitch (80th), Ryder McChesney (123rd), Liam Pearson (126th) and Ethan Malone (166th).

The sixth and seventh runners Alex Castro and Monte Mayfield were not far behind finishing 167th and 168th.

Coach Andy Atkins thought his team ran well overall and hopes his team can use it as a place to grow from.

“It was a great experience for our young guys that have never run there,” Atkins said. “We had four of our seven who were brand new to that course. I think that those young guys will be hungry coming back next year. Nathan had a great senior year and losing him will be difficult. We won’t be able to replace his high level finishes, but we might be even stronger next year with those young guys being a year older.”

