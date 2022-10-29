Retired teachers plan barbecue dinner

The Montague County Retired School Personnel will host its annual BBQ brisket dinner with all the trimmings from 5 – 7 p.m. on Nov. 12, in the Bowie Junior High Cafeteria. The meal includes brisket, beans, coleslaw, potato salad, tea and peach cobbler.

Due to the rising cost of food and supplies, tickets will be $15. Dine-in or take-out is available.

Tickets for the dinner can be purchased through members of MCRSP or at the door.

There also will be a cake sale and silent auction.

This is the only fundraiser for the year. Support through ticket sales, bake sale, silent auction and donations will provide scholarships for several graduating seniors for the 2022-2023 school year.

For more information contact Mary Ann Ewing at 940-928-2278, Jody Brewer at 940-894-6300 or Sandy Owens at 940-894-7999.