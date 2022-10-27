Sheriff offers safety tips for a fun Halloween

Montague County Sheriff Marshall Thomas offers these safety tips for a safe and happy Halloween.

• Stay in neighborhoods that are familiar to you.

• Children should always be accompanied by an adult.

• Walk, don’t run, between houses.

• Only cross the street at corners or crosswalks.

• Look both ways before crossing the street and walk on sidewalks, avoiding yards and streets where possible.

• Plan your route ahead of time to stay on the same side of the street. Zig-zagging across a street increases the chance of being hit by a vehicle.

• Keep children in sight at all times and stay together. Have a meeting place in case you get separated.

• Only approach homes that have a porch light on or are obviously accepting trick-or-treaters.

• Wear light or reflective colors (you can also use reflective tape or stickers on costumes and bags), and carry glow sticks or flashlights so drivers can more easily see you.

• Test your costume and make sure it fits and isn’t too long so as to cause trips and falls.

• If you’re driving, make sure your headlights are on so you can spot kids, drive slowly, and stay alert.

• Drivers should use caution when exiting driveways or traveling through intersections.

• Unless it’s for health reasons, consider face paint over a mask, which could restrict your child’s vision. If you are wearing masks, make sure they fit properly and don’t restrict your eyesight.

• Put the child’s name and a contact number somewhere on their costume.

Thomas explained this year there are concerns of rainbow fentanyl being distributed to children in Halloween candy that has been circulating on social media and in the news.

Although fentanyl has not been seen on a regular basis in our county, parents should always check their children’s candy prior to letting them consume it for “any” dangerous items or substances.

Remember to discard any candy not in its original wrapper or in wrappers torn or damaged.

If you have questions about any candy that your child receives, we would be happy to inspect it and provide advice on whether it is safe to consume.

Notify the sheriff’s office or your law enforcement authorities immediately of any unlawful or suspicious activity.