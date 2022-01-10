The Lady Rabbits bounce back from first loss with a win against Vernon

The Bowie Lady Rabbits rebounded from their first district loss by beating district newcomer Vernon at home on Tuesday night.

The Lady Rabbits won in straight sets 3-0 against the Lady Lions in what proved to be a good bounce-back match for Bowie.

The Lady Rabbits were coming off their first district loss against Holliday. Coming into the last week of the first round of district play, Bowie wanted to make sure to keep hold of its second place in the standings.

The Lady Rabbits were expecting to beat Vernon as the Lady Lions had only one district win so far, but Bowie was still going to have to get it done on the court.

The first two sets were closer than some would have thought for the Lady Rabbits, but they closed out both sets strong as they won by the same score of 25-19 to take a 2-0 lead.

The third set saw the Lady Rabbits put Vernon away, getting a big lead early and never letting the Lady Lions breathe until it was all over. Bowie won the set 25-11 to win the match 3-0.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.