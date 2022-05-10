Volleyball Roundup

The Nocona Lady Indians hosted a dual on Friday night against 1A teams Bryson and Gold-Burg.

The Lady Indians swept both smaller schools as they got some work in with district play starting soon.

Nocona first played the Cowgirls from Bryson. The first set was tough and could have gone either way, but the Lady Indians pulled it out 25-23.

The next two sets had little drama. Nocona was rolling by then and did not slow down in either set, winning 25-15 and 25-14 to close out the match.

Megyn Meekins led Nocona with 10 kills while Skyler Smith had a team high 14 assists and 10 digs. Avery Crutsinger led with three blocks and Ava Johnson had two service aces.

The next game was against fellow Montague County school Gold-Burg. The Lady Bears fought hard, but were overmatched for most of the game.

The first and third sets were one-sided as the Lady Indians won 25-8 and 25-11. The second set was competitive as Gold-Burg put the most of its top play together to give Nocona all it could handle. In the end though, the Lady Indians won the set 25-20.

For Nocona, Smith and Meekins each had eight kills and 10 assists to lead the team. Johnson again had a team high three service aces, but also led the team with two blocks. Aubree Kleinhans had a team high five digs.

Nocona has one more game earlier this week before district play starts at 5 p.m. on Oct. 7 at Poolville.

Gold-Burg also is scheduled to start district play this week, starting at 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 7 at Forestburg.