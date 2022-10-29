Volleyball Roundup

Nocona

The Nocona Lady Indians wrapped up the regular season with a win at Chico.

The straight set win for the Lady Indians 3-0 allowed Nocona to not only win the district title, but do it undefeated.

The Lady Indians won with scores being 25-15, 25-13 and 25-16. Skyler Smith led the team with 14 kills and two blocks while Megyn Meekins was second with nine kills and led with 16 assists and five service aces. Aubree Kleinhans led the team with 12 digs.

It is Nocona’s 14th straight win, last losing to 4A Krum in mid September.

With so many early season challenges to overcome including a roster with limited varsity experience, a new coaching staff and a new district, the team is cooking now as it heads into the playoffs.

The Lady Indians are set to play Tioga at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 1 at Gainesville in the bi-district round of the playoffs.

Saint Jo vs Gold-Burg

The Saint Jo Lady Panthers had a happy senior night as they beat Gold-Burg to complete an undefeated district title.

The Lady Panthers won in straight sets with set scores being 25-11, 25-10 and 25-15.

Lone senior for Saint Jo Kayden Skidmore led the team with 15 assists, eight kills and five service aces. Maxey Johnson was second with 12 assists and four service aces. Aubrey Morman and Payzlie Cervantes were both second with six kills. Taylor Patrick had a team high 11 digs.

With the district title comes a bit of a wait as Saint Jo will have a bye through the bi-district round, not playing until the area round.

The Lady Panthers are scheduled to play warm-up games in the mean time against 2 p.m. on Oct. 29 at home against Poolville and at 3:45 p.m. on Nov. 1 at home against Benjamin.

For the Lady Bears, Coach Cheryl Cromleigh thought her team did not play up to its highest level. She did praise senior Shadie Whitaker who she said had her best match ever.

The loss puts Gold-Burg in a tie with Prairie Valley for the second place in the district standings. Both teams have won against the other at home this season. The play-in was on Friday and played at Saint Jo.

Regardless of the outcome, the Lady Bears are going to the playoffs and will play either Meridian or Covington.

Look forward to the Bowie News social media pages for up to date playoff information early next week.

Prairie Valley vs Forestburg

The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs were able to have a happy senior night on Monday to end their regular season against Forestburg.

No scores were given from the coaches, but the outcome was posted about with the play-in game against Gold-Burg scheduled for the Lady Bulldogs.

It was a good bounce back game for Prairie Valley following a disappointing loss to the Lady Bears last week as it gets ready for the playoffs.

The Lady Bulldogs will have a chance to get that win back against Gold-Burg as they play for a third time in the play-in game on Friday at Saint Jo for a chance to win the district’s second seed.

Playoff information against either Meridan or Covington will be posted on the Bowie News social media pages ahead of next week’s matchup.

For the Lady Horns, it is the end of the season for the team.

They struggled throughout district and had some rough key injuries down the stretch in a season the young program along with Coach Kayla Firth can continue to grow in a positive direction.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.