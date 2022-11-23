COUNTY LIFE
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
When your family settles in to watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Thursday, keep an eye out for the Spongebob Squarepants balloon and you might see a former local girl.
Taylor Whatley, daughter of Cheryl and Jerry Whatley of Bowie, will be walking the route through downtown New York City as the popular character balloon takes to the skies for this holiday tradition.
This will be the 96th annual Macy’s Parade. With more than 50 million viewers across broadcast and streaming, the parade is one of the nation’s most-viewed televised events each year. It can be seen locally from 9 a.m.-noon on NBC and streaming on Peacock.
The 32-year-old Whatley lives in Haltom City and is a 2008 graduate of Bowie High School. She pursued a career in x-ray technology one she has enjoyed the last 12 years. Whatley began a new phase of her career one year ago as she became a “traveling x-ray tech.”
She is super excited about taking part in the parade and make her first trip to New York City.
Read the full feature in the mid-week Bowie News.
Shop Small campaign this Saturday
As 2022 Neighborhood Champions, the Bowie Community Development Board has joined with the Bowie Chamber of Commerce to celebrate Small Business Saturday deemed “Blue Saturday” in partnership with American Express on Nov. 26.
American Express is proud to support a day and a movement that truly belong to the communities who make it possible – the organizations, local officials, Neighborhood Champions, Corporate Supporters, small business owners, and shoppers who come together to celebrate their favorite places each year on Small Business Saturday following Thanksgiving.
Bowie’s two Neighborhood Champions also are excited to take part. In addition to wonderful promotional signage,
merchants will have shopping tote bags filled with goodies – merchandise and coupons – available on Blue Saturday for patrons.
There are so many more participating in Shop Small this year and making sure spending happens locally.
Read about what businesses are participating in the Bowie Shop Local promotion in your mid-week Bowie News.
Bowie Community Thanksgiving Dinner planned for Nov. 24
The annual Bowie Community Thanksgiving Dinner will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 24 at First United Methodist Church fellowship hall.
Everyone is welcome to share a meal or call for delivery or carry-out. There is no charge for the traditional holiday dinner, which is prepared by volunteers and church members, and supported by the community and church. First United Methodist Church is located at 1515 North Jefferson.
Delivery orders or to make a reservation to pick up a meal will be taken through noon on Nov. 23. Call the church office at 872-3384. Although not necessary, calling to order the number of pickup of meals will be helpful.
Anyone who would like to help serve, cook or clean up is invited to be at the church by 9 a.m. or call prior to the event.
Average price for holiday dinner rises 20% above 2021 Thanksgiving
No matter whether you are staying at home for Thanksgiving or traveling to visit family and friends, be prepared to pull more green from your wallet as all the expenses surrounding the event are on the rise.
The American Farm Bureau’s 37th annual survey reveals the average cost of this year’s classic Thanksgiving feast for 10 is $64.05, less than $6.50 per person. This is a $10.74 or 20% increase from last year’s average of $53.31. In Texas, the average dinner also is up about 20% in cost.
According to USDA Agricultural Marketing Service data, the average per-pound feature price for whole frozen turkeys was $1.11 the week of Nov. 3-9 and 95 cents the week of Nov. 10-16, a decline of 14% in just one week; and the share of stores offering feature prices rose from 29% to 60%. This means consumers who have not yet purchased a turkey should be able to find one at a lower cost than the Farm Bureau average.
Read the full story on preparing for the Thanksgiving feast in the weekend Bowie News.
