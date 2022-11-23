Shop Small campaign this Saturday

Taylor Whatley and her dog Sasha will make the trip to New York City this week as she participates in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade as a balloon handler. (Courtesy photo)

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

When your family settles in to watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Thursday, keep an eye out for the Spongebob Squarepants balloon and you might see a former local girl.

Taylor Whatley, daughter of Cheryl and Jerry Whatley of Bowie, will be walking the route through downtown New York City as the popular character balloon takes to the skies for this holiday tradition.

This will be the 96th annual Macy’s Parade. With more than 50 million viewers across broadcast and streaming, the parade is one of the nation’s most-viewed televised events each year. It can be seen locally from 9 a.m.-noon on NBC and streaming on Peacock.

The 32-year-old Whatley lives in Haltom City and is a 2008 graduate of Bowie High School. She pursued a career in x-ray technology one she has enjoyed the last 12 years. Whatley began a new phase of her career one year ago as she became a “traveling x-ray tech.”

She is super excited about taking part in the parade and make her first trip to New York City.

Read the full feature in the mid-week Bowie News.