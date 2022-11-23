Bowie girls win 43-22; Jackrabbits lose 66-55

Girls

The Bowie Lady Rabbits won big at Burkburnett on Friday night.

The Lady Rabbits won 43-22 against the Lady Bulldogs.

Bowie came into the game winning its previous two games by 18 and 26 points. Against Burkburnett it was the same result.

The Lady Rabbit defense held the Lady Bulldogs to only nine points in the first three quarters.

On offense, Bowie leaned heavily on its two leading scorers Maddie Mandela and Ziba Robbins. Through the first three quarters the two combined to score 27 of the team’s 35 points.

With the foot off the gas in the fourth quarter and the bench cleared for everyone to get some playing time, Burkburnett was able to double its three quarter total and outscore the Lady Rabbits.

It was not enough to make up the big lead Bowie had as the team won anyway.

Boys

The Bowie Jackrabbits lost their first game of the season at Aubrey on Friday night.

The Chaparrals were able to hold off a furious Jackrabbit comeback attempt to win 66-55.

Bowie was coming off a good win against a bigger school Hirschi heading into the game. Aubrey was also a 4A playoff team last year and came in with a size advantage along the front line.

That combined with some hot shooting and using their athleticism allowed the Chaparrals to score at will in the first half. Aubrey scored 24 in the first quarter and 21 in the second to go up 45-24 at halftime.

Bowie was not going to lie down and quit against an opponent the Jackrabbits looked like they were outmatched against.

The third quarter saw the teams play about even, a good sign but Bowie would need to make up a lot of ground in the final quarter still trailing 56-37.

The Jackrabbits outplayed Aubrey in the fourth quarter and even had the Chaparrals sweating with the lad cut to only six with a little more than two minutes left to play.

Unfortunately, Aubrey was able to hold on for the win and the shot making from Bowie in the quarter ran out of steam.

The Chaparrals won 66-55.

