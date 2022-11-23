SPORTS
Bowie girls win 43-22; Jackrabbits lose 66-55
Girls
The Bowie Lady Rabbits won big at Burkburnett on Friday night.
The Lady Rabbits won 43-22 against the Lady Bulldogs.
Bowie came into the game winning its previous two games by 18 and 26 points. Against Burkburnett it was the same result.
The Lady Rabbit defense held the Lady Bulldogs to only nine points in the first three quarters.
On offense, Bowie leaned heavily on its two leading scorers Maddie Mandela and Ziba Robbins. Through the first three quarters the two combined to score 27 of the team’s 35 points.
With the foot off the gas in the fourth quarter and the bench cleared for everyone to get some playing time, Burkburnett was able to double its three quarter total and outscore the Lady Rabbits.
It was not enough to make up the big lead Bowie had as the team won anyway.
Boys
The Bowie Jackrabbits lost their first game of the season at Aubrey on Friday night.
The Chaparrals were able to hold off a furious Jackrabbit comeback attempt to win 66-55.
Bowie was coming off a good win against a bigger school Hirschi heading into the game. Aubrey was also a 4A playoff team last year and came in with a size advantage along the front line.
That combined with some hot shooting and using their athleticism allowed the Chaparrals to score at will in the first half. Aubrey scored 24 in the first quarter and 21 in the second to go up 45-24 at halftime.
Bowie was not going to lie down and quit against an opponent the Jackrabbits looked like they were outmatched against.
The third quarter saw the teams play about even, a good sign but Bowie would need to make up a lot of ground in the final quarter still trailing 56-37.
The Jackrabbits outplayed Aubrey in the fourth quarter and even had the Chaparrals sweating with the lad cut to only six with a little more than two minutes left to play.
Unfortunately, Aubrey was able to hold on for the win and the shot making from Bowie in the quarter ran out of steam.
The Chaparrals won 66-55.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
SPORTS
Nocona Boys Basketball Interview
SPORTS
Nocona Girls Basketball Interview
SPORTS
Nocona Lady Indians have high expecations
The Nocona Lady Indians opened their season Tuesday with a comfortable win against former district opponent City View.
The Lady Indians won 54-39 against the Lady Mustangs as they begin another season with sky-high expectations, ranked sixth overall in the state in the preseason Texas Association of Basketball Coaches poll.
The first quarter was competitive with Nocona leading only 13-11, but some defensive adjustments allowed the Lady Indians to pull away as the game went on.
Despite it being the first game of the season, Coach Kyle Spitzer thought the offense shot the ball well and the team moved the ball how he likes it to be.
Nocona was led by its two returning starters Megyn Meekins and Skyler Smith. Meekins scored 23 points and Smith finished with 20 points. One of the few returning varsity players and seniors Sydnee Mowry was third with five points. Reagan Phipps is the only other player who returns with varsity experience.
Last year’s senior heavy team showed the program could continue to flourish post-Averee Kleinhans. Even with those important players now graduated, the two young ball handlers and offensive creators for last year’s team were Smith and Meekins despite both being underclassmen. They are part of the reason this team’s expectations are still sky high.
The other of course is the Lady Indians dropping down from 3A to 2A. Nocona has won four straight district titles in a tough 3A district, but had not been able to advance past Brock or Peaster in the regional quarterfinals during those seasons.
The new district does not seem to be a cakewalk. Windthorst is ranked 15th in the preseason state polls. That along with the unfamiliarity and youth could surprise the team if they do not come to play every game.
Spitzer has led the previous four seasons as the team won district titles. Last year proved his up-tempo offensive system could adapt. He also has been around long enough to build a culture in the program that is used to winning and hopes to breakthrough in the playoffs now that Peaster and Brock aren’t there.
He already saw in the fall how one of his successful teams benefitted from the move down. The cross country team he also coaches has qualified for regionals every year as well, but this year in 2A the team was able to breakthrough and qualify for the state meet.
Whether the team is be able to will come down to its new faces who are mostly young. Avery Thompson is a senior, but Avery Crutsinger, Aubree Kleinhans and Jolie Rose are all underclassmen.
The good news is all of them were involved at the varsity level and contributors to the volleyball and cross country teams that competed on big stages in the playoffs and at the state meet, so they should be used to dealing with high expectations despite their youth.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.
Trending
-
NEWS4 days ago
City of Bowie being sued over tract of lakefront property
-
NEWS2 weeks ago
Bowie man arrested in cruelty to livestock case
-
NEWS1 week ago
Bowie fire battles house fire Saturday
-
NEWS2 weeks ago
Clay County Court takes animals, Ratliff arrested on 49 new complaints
-
NEWS1 week ago
County accepts quote to repair broken veteran’s memorial panel
-
COUNTY LIFE2 weeks ago
Nocona bucking bulls show strong at ABBI world finals
-
SPORTS4 days ago
Nocona Lady Indians have high expecations
-
NEWS2 weeks ago
Montague County election returns