Lady Indians squash Graham 72-24
The Nocona Lady Indians showed out in their home opener on Friday against Graham.
The Lady Indians won 72-24 showing why they are a pre-season top 10 team in the state.
Nocona won its season opener against City View leaning heavily on its two returning starters and ball handlers on offense Megyn Meekins and Skyler Smith.
Against Graham the rest of the team, half of which are new to varsity, got in on the action too.
The first quarter was actually competitive. The Lady Blues post player was the tallest on the floor and had good touch to score around the basket.
She also was a deterrent in the lane on defense.
With few fouls getting called, driving into the lane usually led to blocks or toughly contested shots.
Nocona still pushed the ball every time it could with long outlet passes that provided several of its baskets and allowed it to take a 16-10 lead after the first quarter.
While the Lady Indian post players Sydnee Mowry and Avery Crutsinger were not as tall, they were challenged to stick more closely onto Graham’s leading scorer and not allow her to catch a ball cleanly without a fight.
This led to more stops from Nocona on defense which then led to more chances in transition to push the ball. With many teams not ready for full court outlet passes and with one girl always looking to leak out ahead of an unsuspecting defense, the Lady Indians quickly grabbed control of the game as the lead grew to double-digits.
Nocona led 34-17 heading into halftime and it would only get worse for Graham in the second half.
All of the running in transition seemed to drain all of the offensive energy out of Graham in the second half. Nocona allowed only seven points in final two quarters combined.
All of those stops then fed into transition opportunities, which were more numerous than in the first half. Not taking their foot off the gas until the final minute, the Lady Indians won by nearly 50 points, 72-24.
Nocona boys open the season against Saint Jo with a win
The Nocona Indians opened their season against Saint Jo at home on Friday night.
The Indians pulled out a close win 53-46 against their 1A neighbor Panthers, a rare matchup between the two schools.
Nocona came into the game following its third fourth-place-finish in the district that resulted in a tough loss against state-ranked Peaster in the first round of the playoffs. The team returns only two starters, but several players with varsity experience that will be looked at to contribute in bigger ways this year.
Saint Jo is coming off a season where it finished third place in district and had a disappointing first round exit in the playoffs against Perrin-Whitt. Unlike the Indians, the Panthers return all but one player from last year’s team.
The thing these teams have in common is that both have new head coaches, Brody Wilson at Nocona and Ryan Bruce at Saint Jo.
The game started off fast, frantic and sloppy for both sides with neither wanting to give an inch. Combined with few fouls being called early on, every point felt it was earned with bruises.
Nocona opened with some full court pressing, but outside of a couple turnovers it did not drum up much chaos in Saint Jo’s offense though it did keep the game up-tempo.
The Panthers led 12-8 after the first quarter as both teams missed several chances around the rim, but the physical play and first game rustiness meant few went in.
The second quarter saw Saint Jo extend its lead up to 19-13 and led for most of the quarter. Brice Durham made two 3-pointers during the quarter, making three in the first half and scoring 10 points to lead the Panthers in scoring.
Nocona was outhustling Saint Jo on the glass, getting offensive rebounds from Conley Kleinhans that resulted in multiple extra looks, but still not much was going in.
Down 22-17 with two minutes before halftime, the Indians went on a 7-0 run to close the quarter and led 24-22 heading into the second half.
The second half saw Nocona start to knock down some perimeter shots. Michael Wetmore made three 3-pointers in the quarter, some off the dribble, to help the Indians extend their first real lead of the game to 40-32 heading into the fourth quarter.
Saint Jo tried to make up the difference, but the Indians started to stall on offense which eventually led to free throws. The Panthers were never too far behind, but could never get closer than six points.
With Kleinhans scoring seven of his team’s 13 points in the final period, Nocona was able to close out the win 53-46 to earn the first win of the season.
Bowie girls win 43-22; Jackrabbits lose 66-55
Girls
The Bowie Lady Rabbits won big at Burkburnett on Friday night.
The Lady Rabbits won 43-22 against the Lady Bulldogs.
Bowie came into the game winning its previous two games by 18 and 26 points. Against Burkburnett it was the same result.
The Lady Rabbit defense held the Lady Bulldogs to only nine points in the first three quarters.
On offense, Bowie leaned heavily on its two leading scorers Maddie Mandela and Ziba Robbins. Through the first three quarters the two combined to score 27 of the team’s 35 points.
With the foot off the gas in the fourth quarter and the bench cleared for everyone to get some playing time, Burkburnett was able to double its three quarter total and outscore the Lady Rabbits.
It was not enough to make up the big lead Bowie had as the team won anyway.
Boys
The Bowie Jackrabbits lost their first game of the season at Aubrey on Friday night.
The Chaparrals were able to hold off a furious Jackrabbit comeback attempt to win 66-55.
Bowie was coming off a good win against a bigger school Hirschi heading into the game. Aubrey was also a 4A playoff team last year and came in with a size advantage along the front line.
That combined with some hot shooting and using their athleticism allowed the Chaparrals to score at will in the first half. Aubrey scored 24 in the first quarter and 21 in the second to go up 45-24 at halftime.
Bowie was not going to lie down and quit against an opponent the Jackrabbits looked like they were outmatched against.
The third quarter saw the teams play about even, a good sign but Bowie would need to make up a lot of ground in the final quarter still trailing 56-37.
The Jackrabbits outplayed Aubrey in the fourth quarter and even had the Chaparrals sweating with the lad cut to only six with a little more than two minutes left to play.
Unfortunately, Aubrey was able to hold on for the win and the shot making from Bowie in the quarter ran out of steam.
The Chaparrals won 66-55.
Nocona Boys Basketball Interview
