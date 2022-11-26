Sip & Stroll once more draws record participation

Warm up to the Fantasy of Lights Christmas Festival with the popular preview night featuring “Winter Lights Sip and Stroll With Me” on Dec. 2.

Participating businesses are encouraged to decorate with holiday lights. Prizes will be given to first, second and third-place winners.

Once more Sip and Stroll is experiencing a record-breaking number of participants with 31 businesses registered for the event. Bowie Economic Development also is planning its open house from 4-6 p.m. on Dec. 2 at its office at 101 E. Pecan.

Guests attending the Sip and Stroll are asked to purchase armbands and glasses for $10 at any of the participating merchants. Strollers also may use their previous Sip & Stroll glasses but must purchase an armband.

Throughout the evening stroll the decorated downtown streets that sparkle as they await the arrival of the Christmas festival the next day.

Read the full story with all the participants in your weekend Bowie News.