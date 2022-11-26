Small Town Christmas, Nocona Style planned for Dec. 3

Santa and his elves are planning a fun time in Nocona, as Small Town Christmas, Nocona Style rides into town at 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 3 at Mary Beckham Davis Park.

Back by popular demand is the Christmas parade. Show off your sled by parading down Clay Street, starting at the U.S. Post Office and ending at the Mary Beckman Davis Park. There is no fee to enter the parade.

Entry forms are available on the chamber website at nocona.org. Lineup is at 4 p.m. at the west end of Clay Street. The parade rolls at 4:30 p.m.

Activities will run until 6:30 p.m. The Big Guy from the North is bringing Christmastime charm with sleigh-hay rides, photos with Santa himself, an Elf on the Shelf Scavenger Hunt, cookie decorating, popcorn and a hot chocolate bar, all highlighted by the lighting of the downtown Christmas tree.

Vendors will be set-up in and around the park for some early Christmas shopping.

Call the Nocona Chamber of Commerce at 825-3526 with any questions