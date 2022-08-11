Veterans’ Day events planned Nov. 11

As America celebrates Veterans Day on Nov. 11, several ceremonies are planned in the area.

Montague County

The Montague County Veterans Service office staff will host a Veterans’ Day Celebration at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11 at the courthouse annex. The public is invited to attend.

Bowie High School

Bowie High School will have a Veterans’ Day program at 9 a.m. on Nov. 11 in the high school gym. Community veterans are invited to attend along with the community. A reception will follow for veterans and their families.

Bellevue School

The staff and students of the Bellevue School will host a Veterans’ Day program at 10 a.m. Nov. 11 in the school auditorium. All veterans present will be recognized. Dr. David Greer, Vietnam veteran and flight surgeon will share his Vietnam-era experiences.

There will be a special presentation to honor Bellevue High School 1969 graduate James Edward “Eddy” Edgemon. He was killed in action in Vietnam on March 28, 1971 at the 23rd Division’s Fire Support Base: Mary Ann. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and was deployed to Vietnam on June 3, 1970.