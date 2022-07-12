Bowie teams go 3-1 at S&S tournament

During the rest of 2022, The Bowie News will be celebrating its 100th anniversary. There will be many activities throughout the year.

Sports Rewind will offer up a few sports headlines from the past 100 years of Bowie News coverage including its predecessor The Bowie Booster.

This month, with basketball season in full swing, I decided to look back at the beginning of the season of the most recent state champion basketball team.

The 2017-2018 Bowie Jackrabbits team is now five years ago so it’s long enough to now look back with nostalgia even though for many it feels like yesterday.

Oct. 21, 2017, the Bowie News

Headline: Bowie reigns supreme (Jackrabbits top TABC Class 3A poll)

The Bowie High School boy’s basketball team is gearing up for the upcoming season, which they will enter as the top-ranked Class 3A team according to the preseason polls released Monday by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches.

High expectations don’t seem to phase Bowie Head Basketball Coach Doug Boxell, who is instead focused on the hard work and dedication being put forth by his team.

“Expectations are high, a lot of our starters are returning from last year, but it basically comes down to the kids learning to play together and play hard,” explained the coach. “If we do those things, we have a chance to have a pretty good year.”

The Jackrabbit team returns multiple players from the 2016 Jackrabbit squad that advanced to the quarterfinals, who spent the off-season working together and playing in shoot-out tournaments around the state, from San Antonio to hosting their own tournament earlier this fall.

The Jackrabbits also brought home the first place trophy from the Texas Basketball Championships Summer State Tournament, Conference 3A-4A, after defeating Holliday in the champion game.

However, the coach continues to push his players in hopes of making the ultimate goal a reality- winning a state championship.

“You can always work harder. Never be content. The team is close but small town kids are around each other all the time, from a coaches standpoint you can never be satisfied, you can always get better and the bond can always be stronger,” said Boxell.

The Jackrabbits will be taking on a competitive non-district schedule in hopes of being fully prepared when it truly counts.

“We have a tough non-district schedule. What we want to do is try to get better every day and be prepared to make a run in the playoffs,” explained Boxell.

The Jackrabbits will compete in two scrimmages, one against Aubrey and Ponder on Nov. 4, and against Rider on Nov. 11 before opening the season at the Slidell tournament from Nov. 16-18.

The team will continue the tradition of competing at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on Nov. 25, and will face Hirschi, Burkburnett and Saint Joseph Academy in the pre-district season.

The game at the American Airlines Center is expected to sell out, but Bowie basketball coaches still have a couple tickets for sale.

Please contact Boxell at doug.boxell@bowieisd.net if interested in attending.

Multiple tournaments are also on the books for 2017, including a tournament in Decatur and one on their home court.

The Jackrabbits open the district slate on the road against top-ranked Nocona on Dec. 19.

The team will take part in the Whataburger Tournament from Dec. 28-30 before returning to district action at home against Jacksboro on Jan. 2.

The team will face one of the more difficult district slates in the state, which includes Nocona, Jacksboro, Holliday, Henrietta, Boyd and Paradise.

“Everybody is tough in our district. All the coaches are doing a good job. Based on last year, Nocona did the best in our district after making it to the regional tournament. Holliday has a great squad back so we’ve got some of the toughest teams in the region in our district. It’s going to be really tough but it’ll get us prepared for playoffs. Our district is as tough as anybody’s,” predicted Boxell.

However, the team will remain focused on making it past the district season when facing those tough opponents.

“Our goal is to win district and make a run in the playoffs. The ultimate goal is to win a state championship,” said Boxell.

The first official day of practice will be Wednesday, Oct. 25.

Nov. 25, 2017, The Bowie News

Headline: Bowie dominates Krum (Jackrabbits defeat Bobcats 63-52 in season opener)

The season-opener for the Bowie Jackrabbits did not disappoint as the top-ranked team came away with a 63-52 win against Krum Tuesday.

Four Jackrabbits put at least five points on the scoreboard during the win.

The Mosley brothers powered the offense, with Gary leading the scoring with 20 points and Daniel right behind with 19.

Kason Spikes put in another 11 points while Justin Franklin had five, leaving fifth-year Head Bowie Basketball Coach Doug Boxell cautiously optimistic on the season outlook.

“It was our first game and Krum’s third, so it felt a little rusty,” said Boxell. “We are just starting the season out and I am encouraged about some things but there are still a lot of things to work on.”

The Krum Bobcats trailed Bowie by just one point at the end of the first quarter and matched the Jackrabbits point-for-point in the fourth.

However, Bowie still pulled out an 11-point win, but will spend time on defense as they continue to improve in preparation for district.

“We will work on blocking out and talking on defense,” explained Boxell. “There are things we need to stress this year to separate us and make us the team we want to be.”

Gary Mosley grabbed five defensive rebounds, while Daniel Mosley grabbed three on offense and three on defense.

Keck Jones provided six assists for the Bowie Jackrabbits.

While Krum trailed Bowie by only one point at the end of the first, the Jackrabbits topped the Bobcats 14-9 in the second.

Bowie out scored Krum 17-12 in the third and tied in points 16-16 in the fourth.

The Jackrabbits also defeated Krum in 2016 at the American Airlines Center.

Bowie will be in action there today against Springtown.

The game is made possible as part of the Dallas Maverick’s Court of Dreams program. The game has become an annual event for the Bowie Jackrabbits.